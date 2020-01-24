'I could have been involved in that journey': Former MP was offered job as ghost-writer for Christine Keeler

For the former mid Wales MP and solicitor could have been the one ghost-writing her biography, now being watched by millions on the small screen.

Mr Williams, from Guilsfield, was the MP for Montgomeryshire between 1979 and 1983 and split his time between mid Wales and London.

He was also a writer and out of the blue came a meeting with the model, who had been at the heart in the 1960s sex scandals that rocked the Government.

Christine Keeler

"I was introduced to Christine Keeler by Kevin, the Landlord of The Man in The Moon in Kings Road Chelsea, near where I lived at the time in Lamont Road," he said.

"She had just sacked her ghost-writer and wanted me to take over. We had a two-hour chat about her life generally.

"She was angry at those who had taken advantage of her but now ignored her and had left her in comparative poverty. She was down on her luck and very pale."

Mr Williams said he he had to decline the offer of writing her biography.

"I told her I was too busy and wished her luck," he added.

Sophie Cookson as Christine Keeler in the new series

"Sadly it wasn't lucky for me as the film, Scandal, based on her life story, came out in 1989.

"I could have been involved in that journey from biography to the big screen."

He said that he was enjoying watching the current TV series.

"I consider the current series to be very close to the truth as she told me at that meeting," he said.

"I definitely do not think she was a call girl. She was just a silly beautiful young girl who wanted a good time. "