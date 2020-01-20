Shropshire artist's eggs-cellent art has important message

Alfie Bradley's latest work of art may be much smaller, but it is no less powerful.

The egg made from scrap metal with a chain around it is made in the style of Faberge. But instead of opening to reveal an opulent interior, Alfie's egg opens to reveal a homeless man carrying a sign saying, I need money.

Looking more closely at the tiny figure only about four inches tall, it is of the artist himself, surrounding by his megre possessions and two empty wine bottles.

He said he had the idea of doing the Faberge style eggs for some time and said the first piece would be one of a collection.

"In the first egg I wanted to show the division of rich and poor in today's world. The Faberge egg represents luxury while inside is the reality of today for too many people."

The artwork

The used of scrap metal is another play on luxury versus reality, he said.

"I have always made large items and enjoyed doing so. But I realised that I had to start making smaller pieces that are more accessible and that people can have in their homes."

Advertising

He said his collection of the eggs would look at very different realities of the world, from poverty to climate change.

The artist takes difficult problems of the world to feature in his art with past pieces including a look at the effect of palm oil deforestation - an orangutan wearing a shirt saying, Jungle Aint Massive.

The Knife Angel, commissioned by the British Ironwork Centre, is part of a national Save a Life, Surrender your Knife Campaign.

The artwork

Advertising

It is on a national tour and it currently in Newtown in mid Wales.

Alfie said: "It is good to see it close to Shropshire. Where ever it is on its journey what is wonderful is to see the remarks that people make about it and the effect that it has on individuals.

"It is going to Gateshead in the north next and of course that is the home of the Angel of the North. It will be interesting to see how it is welcomed there."

Faberge eggs were make in Russia at the turn of the 20th century.

The jewelled eggs, created by Peter Carl Faberge included the Imperial eggs, made for the Russian Tsars Alexander III and Nicholas II as Easter gifts for their wives and mothers.