Visit Oswestry is message from tourism body

At a meeting to launch the organisation's 2020 visitor guide and highlight the website, visitoswestry.co.uk members were told that the area was being promoted locally, nationally and internationally.

More than 50 members and the mayor, Councillor John Price, attended the launch of the brochure - Oswestry – where Shropshire meets Wales brochure with a social evening at Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre.

Chairman of the organisation, Lee Lucks, said that having the event in one of Oswestry’s oldest buildings, the old school, emphasised one of the themes of this year’s brochure.

"Visitors to the town often say that the things they most enjoy about visiting Oswestry are the history, the friendliness of local people and the surprise that there is so much to see and do and those themes feature throughout the latest brochure. Using stunning images by Graham Mitchell throughout the brochure, the latest version showcases all the best things that visitors can find to do and see and find out what’s on," she said.

She said Oswestry was being promoted not only locally but also nationally and internationally.

Members heard that the updated web site, www.Visitoswestry.co.uk is Oswestry’s number one web site and with more social media marketing and getting involved with other groups, Oswestry Borderland Tourism is one of Shropshire’s most active tourism associations.

Oswestry BID manager, Adele Nightingale, and Mark Hooper from Visit Shropshire also talked about the exciting plans that they have for promoting Oswestry, The Borderlands and Shropshire which will bring new visitors to town.

The brochure is available locally from the Town Information Centre and will be distributed country wide throughout 2020. It can also be downloaded directly from the Oswestry and Welsh Borders web site: www.visitoswestry.co.uk.