Oswestry's twin town visitors to enjoy concerts and dinner

A delegation from Combs-la-Ville will visit Oswestry in April for a celebration, with the towns being twinned since 1980.

Oswestry Town Council voted to grant Oswestry Twinning Association £1,000 to help with their plans, which will include two joint concerts and a dinner.

The association's vice-president, Peter Carkeet-James, set out the plans in comments he made to the town council at their meeting on Monday night.

He asked the council for help in celebrating "40 fruitful years" since the two communities joined.

At least 25 people from Combs-la-Ville are expected as part of the delegation in early April.

The celebration will include a joint concert on April 4, a dinner on April 5 and another joint concert for the benefit of all Oswestrians on another day.

Councillors voted to give £1,000 from their remaining grant funding for the year to the twinning association.