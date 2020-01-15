Oswestry councillors vote to raise council tax precept by two per cent

It means that Oswestry Town Council will take an extra £1.53 from Band D households in 2020/21, as the precept rises two per cent to £416,000.

Councillors voted on the precept on Monday night, in a meeting to decide the council's budget for the year ahead.

They discussed finances after reading a report from council officers, which warned: "The town council is reminded that it continues to operate some services as a loss leader, and some are indeed historic.

"New income streams are still required, particularly as the council has become more diverse in its functions and service delivery, and more responsibility is being targeted towards the local level from the unitary tier."

The report did point out that the town council was in a "strong financial position" thanks to a "strong approach to financial management, good budgeting and by taking a long-term view of the financial health of the council".

It warned: "These estimates have been prepared at a time where Shropshire Council remains under significant financial pressure.

"The town council have recognised the impact that this could have on important local services such as youth clubs."

The budget report set out priorities for 2020/21 which include the economic wellbeing of the town, a commitment to being carbon neutral and "delivery of the capital programme and Smithfield Capital Receipt".

It suggested a rise of either two or three per cent. Each option was supported by seven councillors, but the finance chair Christopher Schofield, who had the deciding vote, preferred a two per cent rise.

Councillor Duncan Kerr was one of the councillors who advocated a three per cent rise, after expressing concern that the council would eat into its reserves over the next four years.

Councillor Sandy Best agreed and said: "I do feel that we as a council tend to be a bit charitable in comparison to other councils."

Councillor Schofield said: "I'm a great believer that if it's not broken, don't fix it. This council has a proud tradition of keeping council tax low."