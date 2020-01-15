Man airlifted with serious injuries after falling down 8ft hole in Oswestry

The man, in his 50s, was airlifted to hospital following the accident at about 10am.

Emergency services were called to a building site off Middleton Road, near to the Plas Fynnon Medical Centre.

Ambulance staff, who were quickly on scene, were able to rescue the injured man from the hole.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service mobilised three crews and reported that the casualty was in an eight-foot hole but had been rescued prior to their arrival.

A spokesperson for the service said: "We had reports of casualty in hole eight-foot deep. The casualty was rescued by ambulance service personnel prior to the arrival of fire service. The casualty was conveyed to hospital by air ambulance."

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "Just after 10am police responded to an industrial incident in Middleton Road in Oswestry.

"A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital in a serious condition."