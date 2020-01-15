£1 million target for metal flowers as Ironwork Centre appeal forges ahead

Last year, the British Ironwork Centre at Oswestry set a goal to help hospices all across the UK to raise an additional £1million in funding for their causes.

The national campaign went better than Ironwork Centre bosses anticipated, with a large number of new hospices joining the ‘Hospice Support Programme’ and beginning to reap the benefits of the ‘Forget Me Nots’ campaign.

Katherine House Hospice is one of the newest members of the programme and one of the youngest hospices the centre has helped.

Through the Forget Me Not campaign, Katherine House raised £27, 998. Every year, Katharine House relies on donations and the help of its community to raise two thirds of their funding. The amount raised will add significant value to its service so it can continue to offer high-quality care to its community.

Seonaid Mckay, from the Ironwork Centre, said: "The goal is to raise over £1million for hospices and this still remains a very present part of our Hospice Support Programme.

"Since the beginning of our hospice support endeavours, a lot has changed.

Effective

"What started as a simple and effective way to help hospices raise a few extra pennies has turned into something far bigger. Every year, the number of campaigns significantly increases, and the number of monies raised far exceeds our expectations.

Advertising

"To properly encapsulate the growth of our programme and to herald our hospice effort, we will be calling our 2020 campaign the National ‘Help for Hospices’ Programme.

"This programme will keep much of the same essence as our previous campaigns, but we will be taking more action to help even more hospices to reach and exceed their fundraising goals.

"We have a lot of plans in the mix including introducing a new metal flower appeal titled ‘A Daisy to Remember’, developing entirely new campaigns, and getting more involved in the Hospice UK community.

"We are also hoping to bridge the gap between ourselves and Hospice UK so that we can work together to create even more of an impact across the nation."

Any UK hospice in need of additional help can get in contact with the team at the Ironwork Centre on 0800 6888386 or email at info@britishironworkcentre.co.uk.

For more information go to britishironworkcentre.co.uk/index.php/schools-and-community-programmes/uk-hospice-support