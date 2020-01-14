Advertising
Hot ashes set fire to bin and hedge at Oswestry address
Firefighters were called to Oswestry in the middle of the night after hot ashes put into a bin set fire to a hedge.
Fire crews from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service were sent to Babbinswood in Oswestry just after 11.30pm yesterday.
Two fire engines were sent from Oswestry Fire Station after hot ashes that were put into a wheelie bin set fire to a nearby conifer hedge.
The fire service reported: "Call to report of a house on fire. Incident was found to be a fire involving a wheelie bin and a conifer hedge approximately 10m x 2m.
"The fire had been caused by hot ashes being put into wheelie bin."
Fire crews extinguished the fire and left the property by midnight.
