Hot ashes set fire to bin and hedge at Oswestry address

Fire crews from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service were sent to Babbinswood in Oswestry just after 11.30pm yesterday.

Two fire engines were sent from Oswestry Fire Station after hot ashes that were put into a wheelie bin set fire to a nearby conifer hedge.

The fire service reported: "Call to report of a house on fire. Incident was found to be a fire involving a wheelie bin and a conifer hedge approximately 10m x 2m.

"The fire had been caused by hot ashes being put into wheelie bin."

Fire crews extinguished the fire and left the property by midnight.