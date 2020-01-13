Shropshire's Ironwork Centre creates awards for community competition

The trophies will be presented as part of the Shropshire Star’s sister paper’s Great Big Thank You Awards.

The awards will provide the perfect memento for the category winners in the annual Express & Star competition, taking place on Thursday.

Every year the E&S celebrates inspirational members of our communities.

This year the trophies have been produced by the British Ironwork Centre, which is based close to Oswestry and is best known for the creation of the Knife Angel, an anti-knife crime sculpture touring towns and cities across the UK.

Centre chairman Clive Knowles, said he fully supported the community awards and was delighted to get involved.

He said: “Recognising people that have done something special or incredible in their community is very important.

“By celebrating the work people do within their community it encourages others to step forward and do something similar. Good deeds are infectious.”

The awards will be hosted by Marston’s in Wolverhampton. Categories include Ambassador of the Year, Young Star, Carer of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

There will also be awards for a Hero of the NHS and Community Champion.