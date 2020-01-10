Tourism brochure to woo visitors to Oswestry

The Oswestry Borderlands Tourism organisation says its brochure can be found across the country, at places where they are most likely to be seen by those on holidays or day trips.

These include motorway and other service stations, at railway stations, and other tourist information offices and tourist attractions.

The brochure can also be ordered from the website: oswestry-welshborders.org.uk

Its front page shows the view from Oswestry's hill fort - the countryside on the very edge of the town.

Charlotte Phillips, tourism officer for the organisation, said that it wanted to show people how beautiful Oswestry and the borderland countryside is.

"We have members who are involved in tourism in many ways," she said.

"This includes all types of accommodation providers, food and drink establishments and also tourist attractions."

The brochure also has a detailed list of events happening in Oswestry during 2020 including a large number of festivals throughout the year.

"Local people will find it very useful as well as the tourists who visit us."