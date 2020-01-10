Plea for return of robin figurine

The red-breasted chap was made in a craft evening by Carole Roberts, who runs the Heritage cafe at the Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre.

But when she arrived home from the evening in the cafe she didn't have the robin with her and can only think that she dropped it in the St Oswald's churchyard.

She is so anxious for the return of her piece of art that she is offering the person who brings it back a free cream tea for two in the cafe.

"Someone may have found it in the area and taken it home, not realising that it would be missed so much," she said.

"A few of us meet up now and again for an evening of craft work in the centre. The last time we had the wonderful artist, Michael Coxon, show us how to do felting and we all made felt robins. It took at least two hours to make them and they were all very individual.

"When I got home I realised that I didn't have mine with me, I can only think that I dropped it in the churchyard on my way to the car."

"Michelle kindly gave me the robin she made, but I would dearly love to get mine back, no questions asked. Whoever brings it back will be given a cream tea for two as a thank you."

If you think you found the robin you can contact Carole on 07855 298704 or call into the centre.