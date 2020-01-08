Oswestry travel bosses party with Peter Andre after scooping top award for third year running

Don Bircham and Lindsey Barber of Hays Travel North West, which runs the Hays Travel store in Cross Street, met the Mysterious Girl singer at the Jet2 conference for independent travel agents held this year in Calpe, on Spain’s south eastern coast.

The three-day conference recognises the hard work and commitment of theindependent travel agents throughout the UK. Hays Travel North West won the best large independent travel agency in the UK, for the thirdyear.

They received their award from the popular performer and TV personality himself.

Don, who set up his business in 2000 with one store in Mold, North Wales, and now runs almost 40 stores across the North West and North Wales region, said: “Peter was fantastic and really great fun. He came and sat next to me and Lindsey on the plane on the way over where we chatted to him and then I sat on the same table with him during the awards dinner.

“What struck me is that he took a real interest in the people around him."

His colleague Lindsey said: “He was lovely, he was polite, so sociable, professional and a very caring guy who really seemed interested in everybody.

“He asked us about the business and what we do, where our shops are. It was a real pleasure to meet him.”

Hays Travel North West is the main partner of Hays Travel, based in Sunderland, which is the UK’s largest independent travel agency. The firm’s owners, John and Irene Hays recently took over all 555 Thomas Cook stores following the collapse of the well-known travel brand.