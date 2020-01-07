Shropshire border speed cameras

After a speed camera on the A55 on the coast the next most prolific speed camera over the last two years was on the A483 near Wrexham. Here 9,487 tickets were handed out.

In third place was the A5 at Halton where there are regular speed camera vans. Figures show that 7,838 people received speeding tickets.

If each motorist paid the minimum £100 penalty, the income to West Mercia Police would have been in the region of £14million.

The figures, include both fixed speed cameras and Go Safe mobile speed vans.

Since the fixed average speed cameras were installed along the A55 stretch in 2018, more than 11,000 drivers have been caught exceeding the limit.

In ninth place in the top 10 spots for speeding fines was the B4391 at Bala a road popular with Shropshire drivers travelling into Wales.