Repair shop success in Oswestry

The monthly event, which alternates between Oswestry and Llanfyllin, encourages members of the public to take along items that have broken so that the cafe's volunteer 'fixperts' can look at them and try to mend them.

Each month sees great success thanks to the skills of the volunteers.

Spokesperson, Alison Alexander, said that the weekend say another busy, successful repair Cafe.

"We had 77 items brought along on the day," she said.

The Fixperts manage to repair 46 items on the day and for another nine advice was given, such as needing spares to mend them.

Some of the more unusual repairs included those to a cuckoo clock, a vintage radio, a music box and a toy fire engine.

Alison said people were also show how they could make repairs themselves and maintain items.

Volunteers including sewing experts, mechanics and those with electrical and computer skills.

Spokesperson Alison Alexander said: “At repair cafés volunteer repair experts are available to mend items free of charge. People visiting bring along their broken items from home to be fixed and learn how to make the repair themselves. Tools and materials are on hand, although it is helpful if people bring any spare parts they think could be needed for their repair.

“Tea and home-made cake, and free newspapers, are available while you wait for your repair.”

The next cafe will be at Llanfyllin in February before returning to Oswestry in March.