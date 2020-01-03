By-election looms in Oswestry

The former town councillor stood down last month leaving a gap for the Cabin Lane ward on the council.

She still remains a Shropshire councillor as a non aligned member (Brexit Party).

She represents the Oswestry East Ward.

Town clerk, Arren Roberts, said that, if 10 electors requested the Returning Officer to hold an election to fill the vacancy by January 22 there would be an election. If not the Town Council would co-opt a person to fill the vacancy.

Ms Aspinall joined Oswestry Town Council representing the Conservative Party.

The town council will hold its next full election in May 2021.