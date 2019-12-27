Shropshire Santa run raises £1,400 for Leukaemia Care

Jody Wilson organised the event at Moreton Hall School as part of his fundraising for his entry into the 2020 London Marathon.

Hundreds of runners of all ages, dressed in Santa suits completed a 5km course around the school to earn a bespoke wooden medal.

Jody chose Leukaemia Care to approach for a 'golden ticket' for the marathon because his sister, Thea, suffered an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Councillor Joyce Barrow, Jody Wilson, Thea Wilson, Councillor John Price

Last week, four years after spending weeks in isolation, months in hospital and years of check-ups, Thea was given the all-clear from the cancer.

She took part in the Santa run on Sunday along with other members of the Wilson family including Jody's two daughters.

Oswestry's mayor and mayoress, Councillor John Price, and Shropshire councillor Joyce Barrow went along to the event and joined in the warm-up.

The warm up

Councillor Barrow said the mayor presented the medals to all the competitors while she handed out sweets to all the runners and walkers at the finish line.

"It was great fun, well done to Jody, his helpers and all the competitors for a great event for a good cause," she said.

Jody said he was delighted with the money raised.

Next year will be his eighth London marathon, raising thousands of pounds for charity.