Markets Manifesto welcomed by Shropshire traders

Stallholders in the county are supporting the 'Markets Manifesto' that is calling on MPs to help the markets and high streets renaissance, encouraging start-up firms and discounting business rates.

As the new Government began work, the National Association of British Markets Association (NAMBA) nand the National Market Traders Federation joined together to launch a Markets Manifesto on behalf of the retail and wholesale markets industry.

David Preston, president of NABMA, who when clerk to Oswestry Town Council was responsible for the town's markets, said that the manifesto would be pursued through Parliament in the New Year.

"We have secured a meeting with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in early January when we will take forward the headline issues of the Markets Manifesto," he said.

"We hope NABMA members and market traders will discuss the Markets Manifesto with their local Member of Parliament."

The manifesto pledges to work with the new Government through the All Party Parliamentary Markets Group and the Retail Markets Forum to work towards a renaissance of markets and the high street.

It also urges the Government to encourage start-up businesses and support young people to look at markets as a career option.

Mr Preston said: "Business rates are a heavy burden for many local authority market operators.

"We want to provide the same support to local authorities as currently enjoyed by private retailers by giving them the flexibility to discount business rates from markets."

The manifesto has been welcomed by market traders in Shropshire.

Robin Nugent runs the Iron and Rose shop in Shrewsbury's market hall, selling wine, coffees and teas.

"Markets can be a real asset to the town and a good community benefit," he said.

"Customers have the chance to buy from independent retailers who have a passion for what they are doing.

"They can also spend time meeting up with friends or simply enjoying a coffee in a busy place. In these days of shopping online then waiting in for the parcel to arrive, people can become very isolated.

"Anything that can be done to help market traders, for instance by being more flexible with business rates, has to be welcomed. Encouraging young people to take a chance on their business idea by having a market stall is also a great idea."