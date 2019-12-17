Arsonists set fire to car near Oswestry

Firefighters were called to Craignant, Selattyn, just before 9pm on Saturday.

A crew from Oswestry arrived to find the vehicle ablaze. It was completely destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters had to put on breathing apparatus to get close enough to the car to put out the flames in the half-hour operation.

Police attended the scene and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said that anyone with information about the attack or anyone who might have seen something suspicious in the Craignant area on Saturday should contact the police on 101 or use the Crimestoppers number, 0800 555 111.