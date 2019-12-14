GP near Oswestry to close for more than two months

The practice team at the centre says it has been working amid the changes to keep disruption to a minimum.

But its says that the next phase will require an extended period of closure of the surgery from January 2 to March 9 to ensure that the work can take place both quickly and safely.

Dr Sarah Breese, GP partner with Llanfyllin Group Practice and lead GP for the project said: “This redevelopment will significantly improve the facilities we are able to offer in Four Crosses.

"We apologise that these improvements mean some temporary closures, ensuring that essential work can take place as quickly and safely as possible.

“Face-to-face appointments will be available from our surgeries in Llanfyllin and Llanrhaeadr through our usual clinical triage pathway.

"We would encourage all patients to use the clinical triage service.

"Patients not requiring urgent appointments are spoken to by a senior nurse within 24 hours. The nurse can arrange investigations prior to a GP appointment to ensure the GP has all the necessary information for that appointment.

"More importantly patients will be seen at an appropriate time, generally with the GP of their choice and in some cases the nurse will arrange an appointment within a few days if clinically necessary or can arrange a referral or prescription on that day which saves patient time.

"This will help us to ensure that all patients are seen as quickly as possible by the most appropriate health professional, and during the temporary closure and the busy winter period it will help to ensure that our duty team can focus on those patients who need urgent clinical care and who are very unwell.

“For repeat prescriptions, following the successful arrangement with the Premier Store (RJ&JE Lewis) petrol filling station in Llandrinio during our recent two week closure, we will extend this to cover the whole of the nine week period."

The development of Four Crosses Medical Centre includes an extension to increase the current facilities to three GP consulting rooms, create a phlebotomy and treatment room, and expand the waiting area.

Llanfyllin Group Practice provides primary care medical services for over 10,000 people in north Powys and north west Shropshire. Their services include Four Crosses Medical Centre, Llanrhaeadr Medical Centre and Llanfyllin Medical Centre.

More information about the practice and redevelopment is available from their website at llanfyllin-gp.co.uk