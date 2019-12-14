New plans for land in Oswestry could bring 160 jobs

Assisted living homes are also among the plans put forward for the land next to the town’s livestock market off Shrewsbury Road.

The scheme also suggests trade counters and a builders’ merchants/none food retailer that would fit alongside the busy market.

Developer, Morrisons, which recently opened its new superstore on half of the land, has applied to Oswestry Town Council for planning permission for the surplus eight acres that in 2011 was given permission for a cinema complex. But Cineworld pulled out of the deal.

A report to Shropshire Council says that interest in the site has led to a masterplan being drawn up for a mix of uses, to include a drive-through restaurant, care home, gym, car showroom, builders’ merchants and trade counters.

An outline scheme only, each occupier would submit a detailed planning application for their plot.

Sarah Lowe from Peacock and Sons which has put forward the application, said it was estimated that the site could generate around 163 new jobs including about 40 in the assisted living complex and more than 80 between the trade counters.

“A non-food retail unit is intended to attract a national multiple retailer not currently present in Oswestry,” she said.

There have been concerns that the edge of town development on the land will drive trade out of the town centre.

The report to council said a town centre impact assessment suggested that new store turnover would be diverted from a number of existing locations, including the town centre, but also from the town’s retail parks and from other locations such as Shrewsbury and Wrexham.