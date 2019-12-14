Rabbit and five babies rescued from filthy conditions being cared for at Shropshire rescue home

Margot and her four-week-old offspring were found on a balcony of a flat in Birmingham, covered in their own faeces, extremely malnourished and with matted fur. They had been fed a diet of chicken nuggets.

The Oswestry-based Clement Rabbit Rescue responded to an appeal for a foster home and the bunnies are now being looked after by its manager, 23-year old Paige Hadlow.

Paige and her partner, Emma Clarke, are having to hand-feed the babies, as mum Margot was found to be pregnant again and has had to be separated from her litter.

Margot the mother bunny

"One of the current babies in particular really isn't doing well," Paige said.

"He is extremely underweight, dehydrated and is in some pain. He has been receiving vet care over the past couple of days and we will need to continue this to give him the best chance."

The couple have set up a Go Fund Me page to help towards the vet bills and continuing care for the rabbits.

Paige with one of the babies

"With ongoing vet treatment and to prepare for their vaccinations and neutering it will cost the rescue a minimum of £2000," she added.

"Clement Rabbit Rescue is a non-profit organisation. We set up the rescue with the objective to rescue, rehabilitate and re home the UK's most neglected pet.

"We are lucky enough to have a barn where rescue animals can be looked after however because of the weather and the condition of Margot and her babies, they are currently living in hour house with us."

Anyone who wants to help can do so through gofundme.com/f/margot-and-her-babies