Horse-drawn vintage Shropshire fire engine gets new home

The British Ironwork Centre is now displaying machine and says it will feature in its work it does with schools for curriculum visits.

Belonging to Oswestry Town Council, the machine dates back more than 200 years.

It was presented to the town on behalf of the volunteer fire brigade by Mrs A Wynne Corrie in 1887, the jubilee year of Queen Victoria.

Previously it had been kept at Oswestry's fire station but local firefighters say they now need the space it takes up to do their breathing apparatus training.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the Ironwork Centre, said: "We are so excited that we are now the official home to this amazing Victorian, horse-drawn fire engine.

"It has been housed at Oswestry Fire Station for years, where it has been taking up crucial space for fire service training. Because of this, the Oswestry Fire Service made the decision to go in search of a new location for the vintage piece – a location where it could be viewed and appreciated by Oswestry residents, as well as national and international visitors alike.

"Having the space and facilities to herald and display this piece of Oswestry history made the decision to take it in a bit of a no-brainer for us.

"Not only will it provide a wonderful way for us to celebrate Oswestry's history by allowing our visitors to learn more about our town, but it will also act as a fascinating point of tuition for our visiting schools.

"Eventually, we would love to storyboard the piece by dedicating a space at the centre to Oswestry heritage. Here, we would display historical artefacts and educational material so both locals and visitors can explore and enjoy Oswestry's rich history."

Chris said the appliance would be displayed at the annual Vintage & Classic Transport Rally, held on July 18 and 19.