Coronation Street stars in Shropshire concert

Ian Bartholomew, who plays Geoff Metcalfe, and Ian Puleston Davies, who played Owen Armstrong, became a comedy duo at the Christmas at the Holroyd concert at the theatre that has been built at Moreton Hall School near Oswestry.

Five choirs and an orchestra made up of musicians from across the region joined forces for the first offering in the community theatre.

The £1.45 million project is almost complete with contractors, Oswestry based Jones Brothers, putting the finishing touches to the building.

Artistic director, Loveday Ingram, said: "The full technical and lighting rig has still to be installed but with the impressive foyer and wonderful auditorium complete, the ‘Christmas at the Holroyd’ event was a chance to unwrap this magnificent community gift.

"It was a magical evening and for the community it was built to serve, a wonderful first opportunity to enjoy their wonderful new performance space."

Dyffryn Ceiriog Male Voice Choir were joined by choirs from Selattyn Primary School, St Martins Primary School, Moreton First, The Stables Choir and the Face2Face Performance Academy.

The two Ians performed Christmas extracts with a comedy twist to the delight of the audience.

They also announced the winners of the theatre's poetry competition nine-year-old Isabelle Jebb, from St Martins Primary School and 10-year-old Hugo Leglu-Moore, Selattyn Primary School.

St Martins parent and daughter Vicki and Lyla Evans said it had been a fantastic evening.

Mrs Evans said: “It was a truly magical evening of collaboration. It felt like something really special happened, with the community working together for the good of everyone: the true spirit of Christmas.”

Lyla added: “It felt incredible because there were more than 90 people and I felt lucky to be one of them. Singing with all those people was an amazing moment and I’ll never forget it.”