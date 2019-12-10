Christmas parade raises £3,500

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of the town to what the 55 floats, some large, some small, process through the town at the weekend.

Pubs and clubs, shops and sporting organisations all joined in the festive spirit to put on a spectacular carnival parade.

Organised by the Borderland Rotary club the day was hailed a huge success by Oswestry mayor, Councillor John Price who with mayoress, Councillor Joyce Barrow, judged the floats and presented the prizes.

The best children’s float was judged to be Oswestry Brownies while Oswestry Scouts won the youth award.

The non commercial award went to the Spinal Injuries Unit of the Orthopaedic Hospital and commercial to the Cleo Elizabeth

Dance Company.

As well as providing a community event, organisers said that the parade had a very postive effect on trade in the town.

Margaret Ryan from Willow Gallery said: "We were close to running out of everything and run off our feet all day.

Maxine Amos at the Flower Gallery said, “Everyone seemed so jolly and Christmasy, it was wonderful to see such a great turnout.”

Jonathan Jones on behalf of Borderland Rotary thanked everyone involved with the Christmas Parade.

"We must thank the council that have always supported the project, the hauliers who provided the vehicles, the Fire Brigade, the Police, the other Rotary clubs, the shops, Clark’s store room, Nat West Bank for counting the money collected, the group leaders and volunteers who dressed the

floats and corralled the performers, the performers themselves and of course, the public who turned up in their droves and gave so generously. The day raised £3,500 for good causes."

Now the £3,500 raised can go to good local causes.Oswestry saw more people than ever take part in its Christmas parade at the weekend.

The Saturday parade followed Oswestry Christmas Live, a town council initiative that saw the town lit up with music, market stalls and fairground rides.

The Mayor said: "It was a wonderful, festive weekend."