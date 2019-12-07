Shropshire woman opens her home for Christmas Jumper Day

Thousands of children across the UK will be aiming to 'make the world better with a sweater’ by swapping school uniforms for garish knitwear to celebrate national Christmas Jumper Day on December 13.

And long-serving fundraiser Barbara Molesworth is inviting grown-ups to call in at her Whittington home where she will be offering mince pies and other refreshments in return for donations.

“I hope to see as many people as possible wearing Christmas jumpers, but it won’t matter if they haven’t got one, so long as they’re supporting Save the Children,” she said.

“It’s especially significant this year, because the charity is celebrating its centenary after being founded in 1919 by Eglantyne Jebb and her sister Dorothy, who came from Ellesmere.”

For many years, Mrs Molesworth and her late husband, Doug, used to raise money by opening their garden to hundreds of visitors, and she has continued the tradition each summer since his death.

“Four years ago, I decided to support Christmas Jumper Day as well and I think people in Whittington and the surrounding area love the idea," she added.

"It’s such a simple way to raise money for a worthwhile cause and to remind ourselves that there are many children around the world who will be facing a terrible time this Christmas.”

During his years as head of Whittington C of E primary school, Mrs Molesworth’s husband helped to raise thousands of pounds for Save the Children.

In the 1970s, pupils won the charity’s national fundraising award three times, resulting in a visit to Buckingham Palace to meet its patron, Princess Anne.

Mrs Molesworth will be opening her home, Garden Croft, Daisy Lane, Whittington, between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm.