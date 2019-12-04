Oswestry community transport scheme is halfway to £10,000 target for new bus

Oswestry-based Qube’s, which provides a dial-a-ride service across North Shropshire and the borders, has raised almost £5,000 towards its ‘Buy Us a Bus’ fundraising campaign.

Community transport coordinator Michelle Kelsall said: “We have been completely overwhelmed by the kindness of local people.

"We had a call from a gentleman who was celebrating his 70th birthday and wanted to receive donations for the new bus instead of presents. His family and friends helped to raise over £300 towards the bus.

"Another person, who would not leave their name, came into Qube reception and handed staff a cheque for £1,000.”

Qube still has some way to go to reach the £10,000 target by the end of January and is keen to hear from individuals and businesses that can help to support the campaign.

The charity launched the appeal in October after experiencing high levels of demand for the dial-a-ride service which supports some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

Qube’s chief officer Laurel Roberts said: “Local people absolutely rely on these buses. For many, it’s the only time in the week they are able to go out at all.

"The volunteer drivers and passenger assistants take people shopping and to medical appointments but it’s about much more than that – people are able to stay connected with their friends, their family and with social activities.

"The service doesn’t just keep people independent – it helps to keep them happy."

Qube is also appealing for new volunteers to join its team of minibus drivers and passenger assistants. The volunteers work in pairs and work a minimum of one day a fortnight and a maximum of two days per week, between 8am and 4pm. They are given full training and offered a limitless supply of tea and biscuits in the drivers' lounge area between shifts.

For more information on the campaign or volunteering opportunities, call Michelle Kelsall at Qube on 01691 656882 or visit www.qube-oca.org.uk.