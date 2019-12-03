A festive night service launched

A Friday and Saturday night service has been launched and will run between Oswestry and the surrounding area until after 1am throughout December.

The bus will call at Weston Rhyn, St Martins, Gobowen, Park Hall, Whittington, Queens Head, West Felton, College Road and Cabin Lane.

The service, which is operated by Arriva, leaves the town's bus station at 9pm and then each hour until 12.30am and 1.30am.