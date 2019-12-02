Tree of lights shines in Oswestry

This year the tree has moved to a new site on Festival Square.

Those at the switch on enjoyed Christmas Carols sung by the choir from the Marches School.

The mayor wished everyone a very happy Christmas and thanked the Rotarians for putting up the tree and continuing its fundraising.

Mayor John Price and mayoress Joyce Barrow. Picture Graham Mitchell.

He said the Rotary Club of Oswestry had run the annual appeal for over 20 years to raise funds to support local charities.

"Members of the public may commemorate a significant event in their lives by lighting a bulb on their Tree of Light for a minimum donation of £5," he said.

"Donors can mark happy events such as a marriage, the safe birth of a child or even a graduation or new job to share their good fortune with others. Many donors take the opportunity to mark the sad passing of a loved one by recording their name in a Book of Remembrance which is held at Pickles Card and Gift Shop."