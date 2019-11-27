Football club and Shropshire Council finally end £80k dispute

Welsh football champions The New Saints (TNS) Football Club were given the money in 2012 as part of the Market Town Revitalisation Programme.

The idea was to allow them to build a new stand and be able to hold European games at their home ground.

European rules say teams can only stage matches if their grounds meet strict standards, including the number of seats available.

Shropshire Council maintained that, as part of the revitalisation programme, the money was a loan, to be paid back to fund other schemes in the area.

But TNS said the money was a grant with no need for it to be repaid, although the club did return £10,000.

However, the dispute escalated with Mike Harris, the owner of the club, based at Park Hall, near Oswestry, taking to social media to hit out at the council and maintain that the money would not be handed over.

Shropshire Council admitted errors had been made but Mr Harris demanded an apology, vowing to seek damages for “blackening” the club’s name if none was forthcoming.

An audit report found the authority failed to ensure repayment grants were being made, due to staff turnover and weak management structures.

The report said it was not known “whether this was by design or accident” and added that the council had missed at least eight opportunities to claw back the money after the club failed to make the payments.

Crucial records were also lost when IT staff “inadvertently wiped” computer files, the report states.

Mr Harris took to Twitter and said when he won the legal battle on Monday he would call for the resignation of Shropshire Council’s chief executive and its council leader.

However, the resolution of the dispute means TNS has agreed to plough £60,000 into community projects through The New Saints Foundation over the next five years.

Two representatives from Shropshire Council will also be invited to join the Board of Trustees of The New Saints Foundation.

This, the two sides say, will ensure an even better working relationship between both organisations, working on collaborative projects in line with The New Saints Foundation Strategy.

The foundation already runs a series of community projects aimed at keeping people of all ages fit and healthy. They include holiday clubs for children and walking football for those who find the game hard to keep up with.