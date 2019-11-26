Stone moving operation near Oswestry 'damaging roads', residents claim in letter

The operation from a farm at Rhydycroesau near Oswestry to one near Trefonen, four miles away has been going on for more than six months with more than a dozen vehicles a day at the height of the work.

With no sign of the work coming to an end, local people have written to Oswestry Rural Parish Council calling for it to step in.

The letter to the meeting in Morda on Tuesday says the stone is being taken from the Cynynion Fawr smallholding to one at Trefar Clawdd.

It says that while both smallholdings belong to the same estate, it understands that there has to be special permission granted before aggregates can be moved. The letter also claims that the trailers are being filled too full.

Richard Corbett from Roger, Parry and Palmer, agents for the landowner, Yareal, said all the necessary permissions were in place.

Victoria Doran, highways maintenance manager, said: “We’ve had a couple of enquiries about stones on the carriageway.

"A technician had cause to speak to one of the drivers on one occasion, who arranged for them to be cleaned up.

"We’ve received a report this week of damage to the carriageway from a local resident. The technician will go out and assess this.”