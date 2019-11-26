Money wrangle resolved between Shropshire Council and The New Saints FC

Following a meeting between senior officials of both organisations, it was agreed that Welsh football champions would invest at least £60,000 into the area over the next five years to benefit the people of Oswestry and Shropshire.

The money will be spent via The New Saints Foundation, a community organisation.

Two representatives from Shropshire Council will be invited to join the board of trustees of The New Saints Foundation which both parties say will ensure an even better working relationship between both organisations.

Mike Harris, Chairman of The New Saints Football Club, said: "I’m delighted with the outcome of this meeting. I feel we have made significant progress and would like to thank Shropshire Council in being open to a negotiated settlement that leaves both parties able to move forward in a positive position.

"I’m also pleased that Shropshire Council recognises the great work that has been achieved, and is now going to play an active role as The New Saints continues with its programme of good causes in the area.”

Clive Wright, chief executive of Shropshire Council, said: “I am really pleased we have found a way forward and look forward to both of our organisations continuing to make a difference for Shropshire communities.”