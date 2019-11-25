Knife angel to spread its wings across the border in Newtown

The Dyfed-Powys Police & Crime Commissioner department and Newtown County Councillor Joy Jones along with other local people have joined forces to make a successful bid to take the anti-knife crime sculpture to the mid Wales town.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, said he was delighted that the knife angel would go to Newtown and also to Aberystwyth in 2021.

"This makes Powys the first region which is determined to have the whole area benefit from the Angel’s presence," he said.

Councillor Joy Jones, the Powys County Council’s anti-poverty champion, said she had been determined to get the angel to Powys, to highlight the negative effects that knife crime has on the community.

She said that it was a wonderful Newtown community collaboration, with local hauliers, logistics companies, and police force members coming together to ensure that the Angel’s visit.

"The Angel will be placed outside of the Oriel Davies Art Gallery," she said.

Mr Knowles said: "We understand Newtown is already preparing a number of educational initiatives to ensure that the town maximises on the benefits of hosting the Angel.

"These programmes, alongside the full support of Newtown Youth & Family Services, will be tailored to educating youth about the negative effects of knife crime and will go out to all schools in the region.

"They have also mentioned that, after three years following the Angel’s visit, they will submit a report to the Home Office detailing the positive impact that the monument has had on the town."