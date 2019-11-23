Shropshire paralympian tells graduates to follow their passion

Mark Fosbrook, 43, from Oswestry is now spearheading West Midlands Combined Authority’s ‘Include Me’ which encouraged disabled people to be active and at the heart of sport.

The honorary doctorate from Gloucestershire University, bestowed in a ceremony this week, celebrated his inspirational work and outstanding contribution to sport, including his current role as Include Me West Midlands manager and engagement advisor.

He studied BA (Hons) in Leisure Management and Sport and Exercise Sciences at the University of Gloucestershire, then the Cheltenham and Gloucester College of Higher Education, from 1994 to 1998.

He captained the men’s volleyball team for four years, and was leisure services sabbatical officer for the university.

As a Paralympic athlete, Mark represented Great Britain in volleyball at the Atlanta 1996 Paralympics, wheelchair rugby at the World Championships and wheelchair basketball in two European Championships, winning a gold and silver and one World Championships event.

In his acceptance speech he told the audience he had been fortunate enough to do not too badly at university and have been successful at work - but said it had been a journey.

"I was born with two fingers on each hand and no feet or ankles," he said.

"I have two artificial legs and run around quite happily but I have an infection in my leg at the moment and so am in my chair for a few weeks. From a young age I realised that sport was my platform to show that disability didn't need to define me. Whatever it is for you, maybe arts, music, research or science, you should find that passion and don't let anything stop you from going and achieve what you want in life."

He is now leading plans to make the West Midlands an exemplar region for engaging disabled people to be active and developing a movement focusing on placing disabled people at the heart of development.

Mark is on secondment from Activity Alliance, a charity working to make active lives possible and promoting their vision that disabled people are active for life, working as part of the physical activity team working with partners to involve more people and reduce the inequalities in those who take part.

He and physical activity lead Simon Hall launched the Include Me West Midlands programme in May, with organisations such as Sport England, UK Active and Midlands Mencap among the first to recognise the innovative scheme and sign up.

The next priorities are getting more businesses on board and creating a Citizens’ Network where disabled people’s voices are central to co-design and co-production of inclusive facilities.

“Nowhere else is doing this at the moment and we can really look at how we raise the bar – right here in the West Midlands," he said.

"Our primary focus is around disabled people but the benefits are wider than that, it’s about a permanent change.

“As a disabled person myself, what hit me when I got to speak to others was that for all the barriers and difficulties. There were just as many brilliant ideas coming out of that discussion.

“Gathering the research gave us a lot of information about problems and issues around the region – but for every problem there was also a solution.”