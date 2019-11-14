Advertising
Inquest opens on man's death after Oswestry house fire
A man died 12 days after being pulled from a house fire, an inquest heard.
Emergency services were called to College Road in Oswestry at 6.50pm on Tuesday, October 22.
Robert Andrew Churchill was brought from the house by firefighters and taken to the burns unit at Qeen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, but died on November 2 at the age of 50.
Senior coroner John Ellery adjourned the inquest to March 4, 2020, at Shirehall.
