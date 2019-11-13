Victorian fire pump could be moved to Oswestry ironworks centre

The Victorian fire appliance, which belongs to Oswestry Town Council, dates back more than 200 years.

It was presented to the town of Oswestry on behalf of the volunteer fire brigade by Mrs A Wynne Corrie in 1887, the Jubilee year of Queen Victoria.

It has been kept at Oswestry's fire station in recent years but local firefighters say they now need the space it takes up to do their breathing apparatus training.

Crew manager in the town, James Lewis, said: "This is a beautiful, historical piece of fire service equipment but unfortunately we do not have anywhere to put it on display or to store," he said.

The town council has been looking for a new home for the fire pump.

In a report to councillors on Wednesday David Clough, the council's markets and events manager says that the British Ironwork Centre is keen to display the appliance.

"Following a visit to the site sheltered storage options have been identified with the added benefit of displaying this local historic vehicle to the public, something that has not been achieved in the past," the report says.

Clive Knowles from the centre said that he would be really proud to offer the fire appliance the spotlight it deserved.

"It’s been kept in darkness for years and hopefully it can now it can be finally used as an educational tool, perfect for heritage and history lessons."

Councillors will debate the offer at the meeting.