Mayor delights children at Oswestry charity

Councillor Price paid a visit to the children’s charity The Movement Centre, to see how he could offer his support.

Earlier this year the centre lost £50,000 of NHS funding and now has to find even more of the money needed for the targeted training through fundraising.

Based near Oswestry, the centre provides a specialist therapy for children who find it difficult to control their movement, focusing on their abilities.

The Mayor met with team members at the charity, and also met two of the children, currently receiving care at the centre.

“I was absolutely honoured to visit this local charity and totally amazed by the dedication of the staff, parents and of course the children.

"They seemed to be over the moon at being able to wear the Mayor’s chain of office. It was a very touching moment.

"This local charity is bespoke and specialist, but largely unknown by residents in Oswestry, and I believe they deserve more support."

Curtis Langley, Fundraising and Marketing at The Movement Centre said, “It was great to have the Mayor visit. He was really good with the children, allowing them to wear his gold chains. They both looked really happy, and I think Summer, especially thought she was the Mayor for a moment.”

The Mayor visited The Movement Centre to help it raise its profile, both locally and nationally. The charity has faced huge challenges over the last few months, due to the loss of all NHS funding, and require even more support through fundraising."

Staff at The Movement Centre are currently making plans on how the charity can grow in the future, so that they can help as many children as possible reach their full potential.

"Our plans will involve the Oswestry community and we are hoping they will all get behind us," Curtis said.