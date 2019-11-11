Hope House volunteers honoured

The charity has more than 600 volunteers who regularly give their time to help out in its charity shops, at fundraising events and as part of the Friends Group network, and at the charity’s two hospices Hope House in Oswestry and Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy.

This year, two special ceremonies were held at Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith to present the awards which ranged from three to 25 years. After hearing from senior staff about the impact their volunteering has on the children and families who rely on the hospice services, the volunteers were given behind the scenes tours.

Chief Executive Andy Goldsmith told the gathered guests: “Time is the most precious commodity. By choosing to give your time to Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith you make it possible for us to raise the money needed to support and care for local children with life-threatening conditions. We cannot thank you enough for your gift of time.”

Trustees Phil Inch and Janette Welch were given 25 year awards along with Audrey Jones from Llanfyllin while 20 year awards went to Rosemary Roberts, Janet Weaver, Beryl Higgins, and Annette Griffiths.

Local awards included:

Michelle Bowker, Maureen Bray, Bridgnorth; Sue Jones, Daphne Rankine, Barbara Holden, Margaret Tomlins, Denise Woodhouse, Church Stretton; Debbie Hayward, Averil Macdonald, Ken Rogers, Karen Ward, Anne Wignall, Jean Maddock, Ellesmere; Kathleen Norgrove, Marilyn Heath, Bridget Nye.

Jenny Throssell, Hazel Smout, Pat Jones, Ann Moody, Angela Griffiths, Ludlow; Ann Grover, Rosemary Roberts, Marie Sparkes, Gwyneth Morgan.

Janet Weaver, Beryl Higgins, Angela Williams, Cindy Townson, Lynn Spensley, Jeremy Clayton, Cynthia Lewis, Beryl Askew, Martin Welch.

Cheryl Corbett, Ruth Smart, Wellington.

Audrey Jones, Annette Griffiths, Llanfyllin.

Shirley Craig, Denise Corke, Ann Hingley, Joyce Evans, Welshpool.

Edward Jones, Avril Jones and June Edwards, Lynda Jones and Dave Williams, general volunteers.