Cycle expedition for hospice

A partner with Shropshire law firm GHP Legal, Robert suffered painful injuries earlier in the year after an accident after his chain broke left him with rib pain for months.

Despite this he was able to recover to do the 65 mile Tour de GHP, cycling between GHP Legal’s five offices and raising £750 in hot conditions in July.

Later this month he will embark on a 383 kilometre cycling challenge in Vietnam and Cambodia to raise money for Nightingale House Hospice.

“I won’t let the flooded roads and dark nights stop me training," he said.

"I’m really looking forward to this trip. There is a great group of Hospice supporters going, including Paul Ffoulkes of Barclays Bank and

Medwyn Edwards of Hadlow Edwards and it will be a wonderful experience. In the tropical conditions we understand the all important thing is hydration."

The fundraising events put on by the team of 20 have so far raised £67,000 – but with the Hospice costing £8,800 per day to run much more is needed.

“I have undergone a gruelling training programme and the various vaccinations required for the Vietnam and Cambodia trip. GHP Legal is a long-time supporter of Nightingale House, which provides a wide range of facilities to local people and their families living with life-limiting illness, and I would urge everyone to pledge their support for its upkeep by sponsoring the riders in this latest fundraising event.”