Flowers bring in thousands of pounds for hospices

The Hospice Support Programme is the brainchild of Oswestry's British Ironwork Centre.

Centre chairman, Clive Knight, said: "Through this programme, we developed the ‘Forget Me Not’ appeal, whereby we supplied hospices all over the country with thousands of handcrafted metal flowers for their individual campaigns. In 2018, we endorsed a total of six hospices to achieve a whopping £179K through various ‘Forget Me Not’ campaigns, and this year we are hoping for that number to far exceed this amount."

"Inspired by the colours representing each hospices’ branding and logo, every penny raised from the donations and sales of these flowers goes straight back into helping the hospices to achieve their individual goals. The concept of the Forget Me Nots creation carries so much more weight than just raising crucial funds. Each flower pays a special homage to a lost loved one, immortalising their legacy in a heartfelt and very beautiful way.

He said those joining the programme this year had included the ightingale House Hospice.

"We created for 1000 metal flowers for Nightingale House, who designed their unique campaign around ‘Everlasting Sunflowers’. These flowers went on display outside Chirk Castle in July of this year and proved incredibly popular with visitors to the castle and family members of lost loved ones alike.

"As the year draws to a close, we are now starting to receive the results from all the hospice campaigns and appeals that we supported throughout the year. Nightingale House recently awarded us with this certificate to thank us for our support in raising a grand total of over £20,000 for their hospice. This is one of the first of many hospices who will be sending us their results and we look forward to seeing what everyone else has managed to achieve this year."