Lest we forget: Poppies adorn Oswestry pub

One of the most impressive displays is on the front of a pub in Oswestry.

Mick Burton, licensee of the Fox Pub in the town centre, purchased enormous red poppies to adorn the historic, black and white pub in Church Street.

This weekend he has a host of fundraisers lined up to raise money for the Royal British Legion charity.

Mr Burton, who had been the licensee at The Fox for two years, said: "We are a real community pub and we do a lot of things for charity."

"The Royal British Legion does such a lot of good so it was easy to make the decision to get involved."

He said that there would be live music in The Fox on Saturday night.

"We will also be running a couple of raffles for the Poppy Appeal," he said.

The pub is on the route of the Oswestry Remembrance Sunday parade from the Guildhall to Cae Glas park where the two minute silence will be observed at the park gates - the town's war memorial.

Cross Street and Church Street will be closed between 10.30am and 11.30am and 12.30pm to 1pm to accommodate the parades to and from the Guildhall to St Oswald's Parish Church via the park gates.