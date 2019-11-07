Oswestry charity appeals for more trustees

The Ethos Group, based in Oswestry, is appealing for more people to step forward and join its board as trustees.

Ethos is committed to helping people with life-changing physical disabilities to lead independent lives. It provides adapted short-term accommodation and support as a transition from hospital to living at home.

The charity runs three properties in Oswestry accommodating up to 10 clients at any one time and also helps clients find a permanent future home to suit their needs.

Fae Dromgool, Ethos Group chief executive, said: “We need new faces and input on the board and would love to hear from anyone who feels they could contribute to the work we do by becoming a trustee.

“The board already has members from a variety of backgrounds which brings different perspectives and life experiences together to be used positively for the good of the charity and the ongoing work we are involved in.

“We would be delighted to welcome more young people and people with expertise in finance, housing development, social housing, social care and health, development and architecture to widen our breadth of knowledge for the benefit of our clients.

“If you’d like to volunteer with us and have two to three hours a month to spare, please do get in touch.”

Janet Jones, 60, joined the Ethos board in August. She is a retired journalist and university lecturer who lives at Welshampton, near Ellesmere.

She is married with two children - the youngest of whom received spinal injuries in a motorcycling accident in 2013 at the age of 20 and is now a wheelchair user.

“My son initially came to live at home after he was discharged from hospital. But he was desperate to get back his independence. We had heard about Ethos at the spinal injuries unit and it was the ideal stepping stone between leaving home and getting his own place.

“Everyone at Ethos supported him through a very difficult period and helped him achieve an independent life so that he now has his own home. So I am delighted to be able to give something back and help this remarkable charity carry on doing the same thing for all its other clients.

“I am really looking forward to working with the dedicated team of staff, trustees and volunteers who do such a great job.”

The Ethos Group recently launched a £250,000 12-month fundraising campaign through a corporate sponsorship programme and other activities aimed at improving and enhancing its properties and services.

To find out more about becoming a trustee or the corporate sponsorship programme, please call 01691 404359, email info@ethosgroup.co.uk or visit www.ethosgroup.co.uk