Oswestry woman finds would-be burglars in garden shed

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

Would-be burglars were disturbed by an Oswestry resident who arrived home to find them in her garden shed.

The woman found the two men in the shed in Llwyn Road, at about 6.30pm on Monday.

Police say both were hooded males wearing black clothing and believed to be in their late teens to early 20s. They ran off when disturbed and no thefts were reported.

A patio door at a house in Thornhurst Avenue, Oswestry, was attacked during the night between October 29 and 30 in a suspected attempt to break in.

The offender or offenders were possibly disturbed shortly after midnight by the family dog, police said. The door was damaged but there was no evidence of entry.

Police in the town are also investigating a purse snatch between 12.45 and1.30pm on Saturday.

A brown leather purse and contents are believed to have been stolen from a shoulder bag while the owner was near the bus station and Oswestry town centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

