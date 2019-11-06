Menu

Drink drive arrest after serious crash near Oswestry

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash near Oswestry in which a woman was airlifted to hospital.

Three people were injured in the two-vehicle collision which happened on the A483 close to the Llynclys Crossroads at 1.18pm on Monday.

One of the casualties, a 41-year-old woman, was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries while another women with serious injuries and a men whose injuries were not thought to be serious were taken by land ambulance to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The road was closed for five hours following the crash.

Police said that a 29-year-old man had been arrested on suspicious of drink driving.

A police spokesman said; "A vehicle travelling towards Welshpool from Oswestry collided with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

"A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A 48-year-old woman and 64-year-old man were also taken to hospital. Enquiries are on-going, any witnesses can ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 322s 041119."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

