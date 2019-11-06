Oswestry travel agents raise £2,200 for children's hospice with skydive

Hays Travel North West colleagues Aoife Brennan and Mel Arnold are used to booking seats on planes not diving out of them, but their leap of faith from 10,000 feet raised £2,200 for Hope House Children's Hospices.

The pair were working together at the Hays Travel Oswestry branch when they organised the tandem sky dive, which took place at Tilstock Airfield in Whitchurch.

Hays Travel North West, which has close to 40 branches across North Wales and the north west, asks each of its stores to raise at least £500 for a chosen charity every year.

Both Aoife, who joined the Wrexham branch during the summer, and Mel, who still works at the Oswestry branch were keen to do something different from the usual cake sale fundraisers in their quest to generate vital funds for Oswestry-based Hope House which has a second hospice in Groesynydd, Conwy, North Wales.

Aoife, 19, who lives in Oswestry, said: "It was quite a leap from what we normally do - literally.

"It was amazing. It was a real adrenalin rush. I'm so glad that I did it and that I was with Mel, I couldn't have done it on my own.

"It was a bit daunting. We'd signed up months before so it didn't really feel real until near the time. I must admit a couple of weeks before the jump I didn't think that I'd be able to do it but in the end it was fine."

"I closed my eyes when I first jumped out. You freefall for 30 seconds and that went dead quick. Then when the parachute went up it felt like forever. But I was a bit more relaxed then and could take everything in. "

Mel,36, said: "It was unbelievable. Honestly I would do it again tomorrow. I love rollercoasters and heights don't scare me. I must admit the bit that scared me most was going up in an old rickety plane and knowing the only way my feet will touch the floor again is by jumping out.

"It was an a amazing experience - just like flying in midair and I'm so glad me and Aoife did it together.

"Having children of my own made me extra determined to support such an amazing charity which does so much for local families."