Four hurt in accident blackspot crash near Oswestry

The accident happened on the A483 near the notorious Llynclys crossroads south of the town. One person had to be released from one of the vehicles.

Emergency services were called out at about 1.18pm today. The road was closed while they worked at the scene.

Serious RTC on the A483 at Llynclys. Please avoid this route. pic.twitter.com/TWtRuzITzw — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) November 4, 2019

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance said that the crash involved two cars.

"Three people were able to get out of the vehicles by themselves but one person was trapped," he said.

He said the casualties were being assessed by paramedics, with the Midlands Air Ambulance and land ambulances on scene.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area, with the busy trunk road closed.

Mr Mike Catt from the Llanymynech and Pant bypass action group said the latest accident was another worry for local people.

He said he immediately wrote to Highways England when news of the crash came in.

"When are they going to take this road seriously?" he said.

"There has been yet another crash involving an air ambulance.

"Highways England are aware of the dangers but choose to do nothing."

Earlier today three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A483 near Welshpool.