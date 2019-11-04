Menu

Advertising

Four hurt in accident blackspot crash near Oswestry

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

Four people have been injured in a crash near Oswestry today.

Midlands Air Ambulance

The accident happened on the A483 near the notorious Llynclys crossroads south of the town. One person had to be released from one of the vehicles.

Emergency services were called out at about 1.18pm today. The road was closed while they worked at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance said that the crash involved two cars.

"Three people were able to get out of the vehicles by themselves but one person was trapped," he said.

He said the casualties were being assessed by paramedics, with the Midlands Air Ambulance and land ambulances on scene.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area, with the busy trunk road closed.

Mr Mike Catt from the Llanymynech and Pant bypass action group said the latest accident was another worry for local people.

Advertising

He said he immediately wrote to Highways England when news of the crash came in.

"When are they going to take this road seriously?" he said.

"There has been yet another crash involving an air ambulance.

"Highways England are aware of the dangers but choose to do nothing."

Earlier today three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A483 near Welshpool.

Oswestry Local Hubs News Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News