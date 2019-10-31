School's harvest festival helps Oswestry food bank

There were autumnal celebrations when Moreton First pupils entertained their parents and grandparents during their annual harvest celebrations. Pupils from the early years classes through to Year 6 sang and recited poetry and readings about the history and traditions of the festival.

As part of the day pupils took into school homegrown produce and food items to donate to Oswestry Food Bank. It relies on the support of the local community for food donations for those in need.

Representatives from Oswestry Food Bank attended a school assembly earlier in the month to help the pupils become more aware of what they do. They told of the impact that their donations will make.

Amy Lott, Head of Moreton First Music, said: “This is one of my favourite events as it includes every pupil from Transition through to Year 6. We are incredibly proud of every performer for taking to the stage and we now look forward to our Christmas events.”

“Thank you to everyone who supported the festival and donated to this worthwhile cause.”