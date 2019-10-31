Oswestry's Cae Glas wins much loved park award

Cae Glas Park in Oswestry was the joint winner of the accolade, given by the national, Fields in Trust Charity.

Mayor, Councillor John Price presented the award to park supervisor, Sue Cameron, this week.

He said: "The staff in the park work hard all year round to keep Cae Glas looking its best and it is thoroughly deserves the award."

Fields in Trust has, for over 90 years, provided legal protection to parks and green spaces ensuring they will always be available for future generations to enjoy.

Cae Glas Park, Oswestry

The much loved status recognises the support of local people who use and love the parks and green spaces.

Fields in Trust Chief Executive, Helen Griffiths said: “Congratulations to Telford Town Park and the “Much Loved” parks and green spaces in the West Midlands.

"We know that parks provide benefits to the physical health, mental wellbeing and community connections for people that use them.

Park supervisor Sue Cameron

"It is encouraging to see so many people celebrate how much they love their local parks.

"Fields in Trust is committed to protecting these vital parts of the UK’s community infrastructure for future generations to enjoy.

"We know that green spaces are good, do good and need to be protected for good.”

Next week new play equipment will be officially unveiled in the park, with much of the equipment accessible to children with disabilities.