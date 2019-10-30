Historic buildings and charities among Oswestry award winners

Each year the society looks at buildings and organisations that have contributed to the area.

Oswestry mayor, Councillor John Price, was on hand to present many of the awards.

The Society’s highest award for a building was presented to Mr Martin Capp for the construction of The Mount, a mansion to the west of the town. The Society’s Chairman, Saffron Rainey, said it was good to see such high quality design and workmanship resulting in a Regency style building unique in this part of Shropshire.

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor John Price presenting one of the awards

Mr Les Jones, of Kinnerley was highly commended for saving the Cross Keys pub from conversion to a number of houses.

The society said that he bought the pub, which stands on a historic site, and includes one of the oldest buildings in Shropshire, and had renovated to provide for future generations. The pub and restaurant will reopen shortly.

A pair of new houses in Upper Church Street by Mr Martin Johnston were commended for the way they fitted into the street scene while Mr Richard Lloyd received a commendation for the refurbishment of the office building for GHP legal, in central Oswestry.

The Society’s Millicent Kaye Award for arts went to two organisations for those with disability or illness – Mencap ACE drama group, and Designs in Mind – a design workshop using art as therapy for those with issues of the mind.

The Mount

The Mary Hignett award for the environment to Extinction Rebellion Oswestry and the borders, which raises awareness of the climate and biodiversity emergencies and also to OsNosh, provider of free meals and companionship for those in need while stopping food waste.

Special awards this year went to the Oswestry Castle Research Project, for its recent excavations at the Castle, organisers of the Oswestry Heritage Open Days and to the Knockin and Kinnerley Cricket Club, for outreach in sport.

The Mayor’s Award went to Fat Rabbit vegan restaurant.