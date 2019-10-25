Menu

Woman treated at hospital after being hit by car in Oswestry

By Rob Smith | Oswestry | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A woman was taken to hospital with leg injuries after being hit by a car in Oswestry.

Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended (Library picture/West Midlands Ambulance Service)

The pedestrian in her 60s was hit outside the Plough Inn in Beatrice Street this afternoon. Her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Claire Brown of the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.30pm to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian outside the Plough Inn on Beatrice Street.

"One ambulance attended, there was also an off-duty firefighter and police on scene.

"A woman in her 60s was given treatment on scene by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious."

The woman was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for further treatment.

