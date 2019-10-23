Oswestry Round Challenge raises more than £11,000 for cancer charities

The walking and running event, which was held on June 15, has been heralded another great success by organisers.

The annual event has raised more than £50,000 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Cancer Research UK during its first four years.

Dave Andrews, who wrote the book ‘The Oswestry Round’ which the event is based said this year drew a greater number of entries than ever and raised more money than ever - more than £11,000.

He said: "It’s fantastic to see how much enthusiasm and energy the ORC generates. People came from far afield once again this year but it was also great to see Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers taking part as well as a team from Qube. And we get some individuals who come back each year."

Once again this year, most entrants opted to walk the whole 33-mile route, which combines parts of Offa’s Dyke Path and stretches of the Llangollen and Montgomeryshire canals. But the option to walk half the route was also taken by a higher number than before.

Event committee member, Annie Kerr, said: ‘We have an excellent committee who bring their various talents and strengths to the table but we also rely on a large team of volunteers who help us on the day. The amount of goodwill the event generates is fantastic. We’re really looking forward to next year."

Next year’s the event is already is scheduled for June 6. The guide book was sponsored by Borderland Rotary Club of Oswestry.

More information can be found on the website oswestryround.co.uk

Anyone wanting to be involved as a volunteer in ORC 2020 can contact Annie Kerr by email lizzy.kerr@sky.com.